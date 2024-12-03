Some of my friends tell me that I do not believe in politics, that my speech is dangerous and that I cannot continue like thisletting myself be carried away by disaster, chaos and anarchy towards definitive disorder. I sincerely believe thatCurrent societies delegate too much in political action. We’ll talk about it later. There are activities that politicians do not have to undertake, but the truth is that they do and the rest of us don’t care too much. We have settled in and let ourselves go with the flow like a flock of old sheep.

The congress of a political party reminds me of a traveling circus. The overacted gestures, the greetings to nothing, the smiles, the shouting speeches with television applause, the outdated anthems and the blind militancy They seem to me to be manifestations of pathetic personalities who allow themselves to be carried away by the slippery slope of gregariousness. -you have to live on something-, and they cause me an uncontrollable shame of others.

From everything I have heard at the Seville congress, what has caught my attention is the objective that the PSOE sets itself recover territorial power. The story again. The story is the crystallization of the lie, let no one be fooled. It is transforming reality, painting the monkey and selling the blind donkey. Sánchez now says that we must recover territorial power and to do so he is going to get his hands on each and every one of the socialist federations.

I don’t know if there will be people with guts within the party to remind the president that In the regional and municipal elections of 2023, territorial power was lost due to several factors, among them, a more than debatable performance by Sánchez himself, that he failed to focus well, he dedicated himself to making promises and going from here to there without managing to unify the vote of the different territories and, why not say it, weighing down on more than one occasion with national problems the local campaigns of the autonomous leaders of his party.

Nor will Sánchez have many people around to remind him that Imposing territorial candidates from Madrid was never a good idea for any political formation. Distributing the wear and tear among others is a tactic that Sánchez does wonderfully, but the wardrobe suffers, the wayward ones hold out and the faithful are increasingly burned out. Using everyone to support yourself is the plan. Admirable to some. For me, no.