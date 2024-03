Sunday, March 24, 2024, 12:41



| Updated 5:41 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, accused PPy Vox this Sunday of “mudding” the legislature and “confronting” the institutions with the objective, he stated, “of demobilizing citizens so that they do not believe in politics.” He said it during the launch of…

This content is exclusive for subscribers