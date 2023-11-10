The same source explained that this function will be available in the next version of the Samsung Galaxy, the most prominent model of smartphones produced by the company, to be released early next year.

The same spokesman explained that the new tool would allow “translation of speech or written text in real time during communication,” but he did not specify the number of languages ​​that would be available.

Thanks to “built-in artificial intelligence” in the future device, the tool will be active even if one of the participants is not using a Samsung model.

Samsung confirmed in a statement that speaking to someone in another language using artificial intelligence will be “simply like turning on subtitles” in a series, stressing that private conversations will remain safe on smartphones.

This announcement comes in parallel with the group providing its generative artificial intelligence tool, “Samsung Gauss,” which is capable of producing linguistic materials, symbols, and images, and which the company is currently using.

Samsung explained that this tool will be integrated in the near future into a wide range of its products, which it did not specify or indicate a specific date for integrating the tool into them.

The giant South Korean company is the largest producer of smartphones in the world, with its share reaching one-fifth of total sales in the market between July and September, ahead of Apple (16 percent), according to the specialized website Counterpoint.