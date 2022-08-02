Samsung is probably the leading company of Android smartphones thanks to a constant and incessant commitment to building modern terminals but above all attentive to customer needs.

Today we are here to tell you about Repair Mode, the latest idea from the company that could really save your life in the event of a device failure!

Samsung, Repair Mode will protect your sensitive data!

Samsung has always released updates aimed at the needs of its customers, the novelty we want to tell you about today is called Repair Mode and for now it is exclusive in Japanbut what is it specifically?

In case you need to resort to assistance because your smartphone has problems of any kind, from today you will no longer have to format everything for fear that some stranger will access your sensitive datajust go to the settings and activate the so-called Repair Mode.

With the press of your finger the phone will reboot into a kind of special mode that will allow you to access all the apps but not the sensitive data inside. In short, a sort of phone formatted to factory data but which actually still contains all your data.

This will ensure the technicians are working in the best possible way and at the same time make sure that your sensitive data remains hidden. Obviously, to deactivate this mode it will be necessary to enter a secret pin.

Samsung has assured that the update in question will be released on many terminals and not only on the top of the range, as far as the timing is concerned, however, nothing is yet known!