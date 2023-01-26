The South Korean company Samsung is preparing to release a new line of smartphones Galaxy S23. The presentation is scheduled for February 1st. Even before the official release, information about the technical qualities and appearance of the flagships appeared on the Web. What characteristics will the novelties have – read in the material of Izvestia.

Samsung Galaxy S23 presentation – when and where

The date of the presentation of the new generation of smartphones is already known – the release will take place on February 1. For the first time in three years of the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be held in-person. The event, called Galaxy Unpacked, will take place at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco at 10:00 (20:00 Moscow time). The broadcast can be viewed on the official Samsung website and on the company’s YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23+ Specifications and Parameters

Leading portals about gadgets have already shared renders of the upcoming novelty. According to the image, the smartphones are slightly different from their predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy 22, but some details have been changed. First of all, this is noticeable in the camera module, which consists of three separate circles with a built-in flash nearby.

It is assumed that the entire line of gadgets will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The smartphone is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of permanent memory. The gadget is powered by a 3900 mAh battery with support for 25-watt charging, and in the improved version – 4700 mAh.

Four color options for the new line of smartphones are already known – black, green, pink and beige. At the same time, the Galaxy S23 will be available in light gold and rose gold, while the Galaxy S23+ will be available in pink. New items will receive flat FHD + screens with a diagonal of 6.1 and 6.6 inches, respectively.

Experts predict starting prices for new products at $799 for the base model and $999 for the Samsung Galaxy S23+.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – specifications and parameters

The indisputable advantage of the novelty is the 200 MP ISOCELL HP2 camera. Videos have already appeared on the Web, presumably taken using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The smartphone is capable of shooting in 4K and 8K. The quality of the latest video recordings is characterized by unique detail and color reproduction. In addition, the quality of shooting at night has been improved.

In addition, the Pixel 7 Pro zoom will be available in the Ultra version, bringing the image closer to 30 times.

The RAM will also be up to 8 GB, and the internal storage will have variations of 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB. The top modification will also retain the slot for the S Pen stylus. Autonomy will provide a battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh with a fast recharge of 45 watts.

Externally, the Ultra model will feature sharper angles than the other two smartphones in the line. Traditionally, of all three models, the top modification has the largest screen – a 6.8-inch curved one with a resolution of 2K. It is also tentatively reported that only the improved model will be available in green. However, other sources report that all three new items will be available in the same color variations.

The starting price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be $1199.

Earlier, Izvestia reported on the upcoming presentation in Russia of Chinese smartphones Realme 10 Pro. The release is scheduled for February 7th.