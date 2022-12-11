At the Masters Expo 2022 in Amsterdam he made his debut the new Sam’s Garage brand (SG), a brand specialized in customizing cars with luxury customizations. At the Dutch show, SG presented its first high-performance luxury Jeep Wranglers. Sam’s Garage has modified the iconic model of the Stellantis car manufacturer, with new finishes both outside and inside the passenger compartment, with custom-made and quality elements that have in any case followed functionality and design.

Each SG can be recognized by its forged and diamond-cut alloy wheels in 20- or 22-inch designs. The 20-inch wheel boasts an aggressive off-road tire. The 22-inch wheel is equipped with high-performance Pirelli Sport Zero tyres, for the more sporty driver. The two wheel designs connect to two custom made grills from Sam’s garage. The first design is veined, connecting to the iconic Jeep grille. The second features a large aperture, communicating the vast performance potential of SG engineering. A completely redesigned electronic suspension system with performance brakes is in stock. Making SG the first brand in the world to offer Jeeps with much improved driving characteristics. The package provides the Wrangler with unprecedented on-road handling as tested at the Zandvoort circuit against the competition.

SG is the European partner of America’s Most Wanted 4×4, which has perfected Jeep Wrangler Hemi conversion packages. The SG Wrangler can receive an increase in horsepower, totaling 840 hp. Additionally, every SG model has an optional upgrade to the exhaust system, enhancing the performance, look and sound of the Jeep. Jeeps offer their owners a truly bespoke experience, with leather or Alcantara interior beautifully finished and the use of other first-class materials, such as Magic Metal: real metal applied to the exterior and interior parts. These two exciting sportier and more luxurious Jeep variants are eye-catching, distinctive and bold. Exterior and interior elements, such as the taillight bezels, tow hooks and side air intakes, were painted in Magic Metal. Many other details, such as the door handles and side steps, will be painted in body color or painted in contrasting Magic Metal, at the customer’s request. Doors, dashboard, armrest and seats of each Sam’s Jeep Garage will be covered with special soft leathers or Alcantara, all handmade in the Netherlands. Optional sports seats are also available. Customers truly have the ability to design their own interior and exterior with SG, making driving their bespoke high performance car even more fun.