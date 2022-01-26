Genoa – Market day focused on the releases for Sampdoria. This morning the club formalized the transfer of the defender Julien Chabot to the Cologne, on a two-year loan with option right for 2.8 million euros.
In the afternoon the negotiations with Empoli for Valerio Verre, also in this case it is a loan with option right (and obligation linked to attendance). Verre will be replaced by a deputy Sensi, the main target remains Abdelhamid Sabiri of Ascoli.
SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS
#Sampdoria #working #exits #Verre #Empoli #approaches #Sabiri
Leave a Reply