Genoa – Market day focused on the releases for Sampdoria. This morning the club formalized the transfer of the defender Julien Chabot to the Cologne, on a two-year loan with option right for 2.8 million euros.

In the afternoon the negotiations with Empoli for Valerio Verre, also in this case it is a loan with option right (and obligation linked to attendance). Verre will be replaced by a deputy Sensi, the main target remains Abdelhamid Sabiri of Ascoli.

