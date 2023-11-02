Genoa – Save what can be saved. For Sampdoria it’s time to immerse themselves in reality, look it straight in the face. To understand that first of all we need to chase away the ghost of Serie C. And then take to the field with the fury of someone fighting to take home the skin. Only in this way will it be possible to rebuild the future. The relaunch operation presented in the spring by Manfredi and Radrizzani was defined as “Project Sun”. But for three months the Sampdoria has been under weather alert. The dark clouds of a disturbing ranking are peeking in and so it’s better to be practical and open the umbrella. Waiting for “after the rain the sun comes out”.

Don’t get depressed, it would be worse. But Bolzano and Salerno brought everyone back down to earth, after the enthusiasm of the 2-0 against Cosenza. The spark that was extinguished in the bud must be rekindled already on Saturday against Palermo. And then fueled with hunger and humility. The elimination from the Italian Cup doesn’t hurt so much, but the fool. “Apathetic, fearful – admits Pirlo – I expected different answers.”

It was Arechi’s softness that sparked the fans’ anger. Before playing, we need to start again from the soul. Ok the spirit seen with Cosenza. But then this Sampdoria falls apart too easily, it doesn’t give the idea of ​​being willing to die to avoid defeat. And the 7 knockouts in 13 official matches certify this, with falls that stain Dori’s history. «When you can’t win it’s important not to lose», Mihajlovic repeated, quoting Boskov. Maxim to keep in mind from here on out.

The more time passes, the more the decibels of the various alarm bells rise. “The blanket is short,” says Pirlo. Short in many, too many ways. Third last defense in Serie B, 16 goals conceded which becomes 21 in 13 matches if we consider the Cup. The many injuries don’t help, but there is something to review on this aspect too. And then you pay for the risks taken upstream. With a package of power plants with two 2003 and Murru adapted. With the choice not to replace Alex Ferrari. Of course, the economic constraints have complicated the work of Radrizzani, Legrottaglie and Mancini on the market. But worrying answers are coming from the field. Just as the repetitiveness of certain errors in marking requires Pirlo to find solutions.

The deck is short in attack, where Borini and Pedrola took care of the goals but the goals from the three center forwards were missing. And it is at the overall level of the squad because the reserves appear to be inadequate: the declining match finishes after the substitutions say this and Salerno reiterates it. Where, however, also Pirlo he forced some positions to maintain the 4-3-2-1, putting the already involved Panada, Askildsen and La Gumina in further difficulty. The coach has repeatedly asked the mature players to lead the young players. He needs more leadership starting from those who are the captain, like Verres. The one who encourages his teammates the most is Borini, but it’s not enough.

Everyone is under discussion, from the managers to the coach. But Sampdoria’s squad will be this at least until January. We need to get there with as many points as possible. With Palermo it is already a watershed: a strong response is needed. To get more compact, the pre-race retreat at the Ac Hotel was brought forward to today, after the afternoon training. Even on the corporate front it is important to make the team feel a constant presence. Radrizzani has stepped aside, now Manfredi manages. His move to Bogliasco before the match against Cosenza had given a strong boost. And from today he is expected in Genoa to give the charge. Having dispelled the Marassi taboo against Palermo, we must capitalize on the push from the South, which was decisive against the Wolves. Pirlo will bring back the starters saved at Arechi, starting with Borini, B’s best scorer in October together with Man from Parma, 4 goals. On the injury front, Stojanovic is expected to return to the group today. His return will be able to release the Depaoli weapon in its multi-role version. Hopes for Barreca are slimmer.

The owners have always said that the project was long-term, that Serie A was more of a dream than a goal. But no one imagined they would find themselves there at the bottom. The feeling is that even now internally we believe we are stronger than the ranking we have. It’s time to prove it. Serie B will be long, but it is not infinite. And it rewards those who are more solid, united, constant and combative.