The captain can return with Empoli, alongside Caputo. Sensi serves on the trocar, Giovinco and Supryaga are not ready

Genoa – Clinging to the pandas Francesco Caputo and Fabio Quagliarella, the only two strikers of Sampdoria. The former Sassuolo is responding to the requests of Marco Giampaolo. While from the recovery of the captain, from his condition, will depend very much on the end of the season. The coach had explained it on the eve of the away match in Milan and reiterated after the match: «We have to recover him.

