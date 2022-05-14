Genoa – “We have a decisive game on Monday, a watershed, an all-in: we will put everything on the table. “Thus the Sampdoria coach, Marco Giampaoloin view of the match against Fiorentina, which could determine the fate of his team.

“How do you prepare for a match like this? It takes place throughout the week – explains the Sampdoria coach –, looking after all technical and tactical aspectsi, without too many philosophies: we know how important it is. When both teams play for goals, as happens to us, the motivations are always at the top. Not for somebody else, but we don’t have to care. We can’t play the games of the others, but we have to think about us. “

For Sampdoria, a victory at the “Ferraris” would eliminate any further calculations. “We are loaded with responsibility: everyone must give their best for their own skills. Head up and chest out “, says Giampaolo. Who on the fans, called to the meeting in Bogliasco on Sunday morning, says:” They are a decisive part of the Sampdoria world, I know very well the affection they know how to express: they will always be there. Their nervous contribution will be fundamental: they never stop reiterating the spirit of belonging to these colors “

