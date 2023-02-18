Genoa – The ”Ferraris” match faces the hosts of Sampdoria, with just 11 points won and -8 from safety, to the guests of Bologna, who occupy the center of the standings with 29 points to their credit. The first leg ended 1-1 (goals by Dominguez and Djuricic).

Stankovic finds Leris again after the disqualification, in attack space for the Lammers-Gabbiadini tandem with Djuricic behind. Thiago Motta recovers Lucumì from disqualification but loses Arnautovic, dismounted by the Sports Judge; Barrow offensive terminal supported by Orsolini, Ferguson and Soriano.

The formations

SAMPDORIA (3-4-1-2): Audero – Murillo, Nuytinck, Amione – Leris, Cuisance, Wings, Augello – Djuricic – Lammers, Gabbiadini. Subs: Ravaglia, Turk, Murru, Oikonomou, Zanoli, Rincon, Ilkhan, Sabiri, Paoletti, Jesé, De Luca, Quagliarella.

BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupsky – Posch, Lucumì, Sosa, Cambiaso – Schouten, Dominguez – Orsolini, Ferguson, Soriano – Barrow. Subs: Bardi, Ravaglia, De Silvestri, Kyriakopoulos, Lykogiannis, Medel, Pyyhtia, Moro, Aebischer, Raimondo.