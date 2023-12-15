Samantha Batallanos He reported his ex-partner to the San Isidro police station for physical and psychological aggression. As a result of this, the boxer spoke out on his social networks and assured that she had extorted him with a sum of 50,000 soles. The model assured Magaly Medina that it is false and would be defaming her.

What did Samantha Batallanos say after Jonathan Maicelo's extortion complaint?

Samantha Batallanos spoke out about the delicate accusation that Maicelo made against her and He denied having asked him for 50,000 soles: “I believe that these are the drowning blows that he is giving because they have already given me protection measures and that, legally, classifies him as an aggressor and me as a victim. So, what he needs now is a way out because everything is being referred to the Criminal Prosecutor's Office as violence against women. “He's scared,” he said.

What did Jonathan Maicelo say after Samantha Batallanos reported assault?

According to him, the boxer was extorted by the model: “I make it public knowledge that I have been indirectly extorted by my ex-partner, who told my partner that,In order not to report me and destroy my image in the media, I had to pay the sum of 50,000 soles to his account.“. Later, he said he would have proof: “I will demonstrate with evidence through the corresponding judicial channels that everything I am stating is true“.

Where to ask for help in cases of violence against women?

If you have been or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts ofdomestic violenceor sexual, do not hesitate to call Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free. This has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.”

