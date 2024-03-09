Samahara Lobaton He spoke about the recent images of 'Amor y fuego' in which he is seen running after Bryan Torres, while he hides in his car. In addition, a neighbor of the couple claimed to hear the daughter of Melissa Klug to say that Bryan violated her. On the other hand, a former friend of Lobatón denounced Brian for hitting him.

What did Samahara Lobatón say about alleged attacks by Bryan Torres?

Samahara Lobaton wrote a lengthy statement on Instagram which began with: “I want to startr apologizing for everything that happened in the last days to my family.” Later he explained: “News have been developing on some entertainment programs about alleged physical attacks by my partner towards me, which have been affirmed and declared by a neighbor who had committed an act of violencea (never showed or publicized the fact of physical attacks).”

Later she spoke about her conversations with a supposed friend where she supposedly asked him for help since she was a victim of aggression and denied it: “The statements made publicly by these two people They are totally false and that must be proven before the authorities. Confirming facts without evidence based solely on one person's opinion is not enough to guarantee the veracity of the evidence.”

What happened to Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres?

Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres were caught having a dispute in a public space. The incident, recorded by the cameras of the program 'Amor y fuego', showed Samahara trying to reach Brian, who took refuge in his car while some neighbors watched in surprise. This conflict is not the first between the couple, as they had previously attracted media attention due to similar disagreements, increasing speculation about the stability of their relationship. A more serious altercation between the two was documented by 'Amor y fuego' in October 2023.

In the first incident, which occurred on a street in Chorrillos, Jefferson Farfán's friend physically attacked Samahara, who was trying to take his cell phone. According to the images broadcast, Torres reacted by kicking him in the leg and biting his right arm, under the observation of several witnesses.

Help channels

If you have been or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts ofdomestic violenceor sexual, do not hesitate to call Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free. This has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.”

Besides, theLine 100has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to theWomen's Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service.

