Salvatore Aranzulla became a dad for the first time. The announcement came in these hours with a post on social media. The blogger, very private about his private life, has not revealed whether it is a boy or a girl. Italy’s most famous IT leaker broke the news to his followers by posting a photo on social media that shows him smiling in the hospital while holding the newborn (or newborn, given the pink cap) in his arms, accompanied by the comment: “If before we were two, now we are three”. Aranzulla has not revealed the name of his first child.

The blogger, originally from Sicily, has been Milanese by adoption for years now, residing in the Citylife area. Very secretive about his private life, we know that his partner is called Sabrina, but we don’t have much other information. A couple of years ago he had given in to the insistence of the followers, without however revealing too much: “Many of you asked us for a photo together. Here she is,” he wrote, sharing a snap that showed just two shadows close together.

Fans welcomed Aranzulla’s announcement with joy, but also with a good dose of irony, referring to the many tutorials that made him famous on the net. “I look forward to the guide on how to get babies to sleep through the night”, “the doctor must have watched one of your tutorials for delivering your baby”, writes another user.