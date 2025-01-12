One: Florentino and Laporta. The week in which many Madrid fans did not understand why Madrid has not been belligerent with Barça with the Dani Olmo case and many others culminated with the great spectacle in the world that is the Clásico and that to shine, have an audience and be a business needs the two teams in their best version. Barça devastated and Madrid was executed, but in the business they both won. It is very tiring and sterile to discuss matters with people without a business mentality. Two: Flick and Courtois. Flick insisted on his punishment to Iñaki Peña: German meticulousness, discipline, rigor for the boys. Nothing to reproach Szczesny, not even the expulsion, but the few options that Madrid had were because Courtois made it clear that, despite conceding five goals, a great goalkeeper makes the difference in a great team. Barça –Iñaki Peña demonstrated it with his soft hand in Rodrygo’s free-kick goal– needs something more at its door than what it has for the miracles that are needed in the decisive moments of the season. Three: Mbappé and Lamine Yamal. Little by little the French player displays his talent, his power, his superiority. Not only because of the goal but because of the constant high-fidelity actions inside and out, leaving everyone until a stomp from Koundé left him out of circulation. With the same tension and genius, and with the added merit of being only 17 years old, Lamine Yamal does not miss any opportunity to show that he is gifted. Because of His Majesty’s players, football rises in level and price. It is premature to say that he is a new Messi but he has the qualities to be one. Related news standard Yes Spanish Super Cup Barça beating and clemency Szczesny Rubén Cañizares standard Yes football super cup Mbappé shines in the Madrid disaster José Carlos CarabiasFour: possession and vertigo. The two ways of understanding football were distinguished with absolute clarity on the Jeddah canvas. Philosophy versus action. Method against speed. With philosophy and method it takes longer but if you don’t give up and you have dancers like Pedri, you are the sea that always arrives and you win by flooding. Action and speed require all players to perform at an exceptional level throughout the match. Five: big teams and minor teams. Barça gets bored and loses against the lesser teams in the League and Madrid cannot beat the big ones: both at the Bernabéu and in Arabia, Barça ran over them, not to mention Liverpool or Milan. Six: Gavi and Camavinga. The young Sevillian, all dedication and passion, won all the duels against the Angolan, who took a completely unnecessary penalty and deserved to be sent off for a double yellow, by fouling Lamine Yamal to prevent a Barça attack. The referee forgave him and Ancelotti did not risk any more and sat him down after the break. Seven: innocence and enthusiasm. It is moving to see such a happy audience in the stands, so excited, in contrast to the local fans, so resentful. Eight: maturity and helplessness. Even with one less and without Lamine Yamal on the field, Barça showed courage and confidence, and managed its advantage prudently. Madrid was neither there nor expected. Nine: defeats and executions. Madrid can lose but it cannot fall flat as sometimes happened to Xavi’s Barça. This first final of the season was not a defeat, it was a summary execution. Ten: the club and the team. With the masquerade of victories like those of yesterday, whose light blinds the ignorant and fanaticized member, Laporta leads the club to collapse, to sell it to the Arabs.

#Salvador #Sostres #Decalogue #summary #execution