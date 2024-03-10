La Ferro Vive, The Dances of Remembrance, The Livestock Fair, Taco Fairthe celebrations in honor of Pedro Infante or the anniversary of the founding of Salvador Alvarado, have been in oblivion, almost two and a half years since the current administration began. It has not been possible to offer a tourist or cultural product that takes root or that is at least done annually. Rubén Sáinz, Maribel Angulo, Marian Cuadras and now Érika Espinoza have already passed through Tourism, and there has been no news. What is this department doing, then? Because promotion to the municipality has also been little, and if there has been a movement of foreign tourists it has been due to state programs such as Discover Sinaloa, or sports. Mayor Armando Camacho has to value the productivity of the Tourism Department a lot, because there are not many facts that can be seen from the outside alone, the All-Bazar, which promotes the IMJU, has even managed to position itself more strongly than the activities that have been promoted as tourist attractions.

The splendor of Alameda Park in Mocorito was left behind, the abandonment of this property is notorious. Despite being a few meters from the urban center of the municipal seat, it looks desolate and abandoned. Inaugurated in 2013, that Park, which had lights, a zip line, areas for volleyball or basketball games, looks in poor condition and less than three weeks before Holy Week begins. Without a doubt, the Government of María Elizalde had to invest in such an important place so that it is not lost, whether you like it or not, it is an emblematic place, and if seen from the tourist side, it can attract many visitors if competitions or events are organized. . It's all a matter of letting your imagination fly, investing a little, and you would have a recreational place for many.

where already Forced management is required in the Mocorito Agricultural Development area., led by Marcio Estrada, since a constant complaint among the agricultural producers of Mocorito is the lack of support for the sector, since they affirm that in the seasonal area they are increasingly disadvantaged; According to the leader of the Municipal Peasant Committee #13, Alfonso Acedo, they are going through a regrettable streak with sowing, and he also assured that the Government seems to be against them, so much as to say that there is a suspicion of eradicating the commercialization of local grains. Therefore, Marcio Estrada will have to do an arduous task, since he is one of the representatives of this sector, and he will have to take the necessary steps to meet these demands.

A success without a doubt that Juan Carlos Barraza Morales, director of Public Security and Municipal Transit, have among its elements people with knowledge in water rescue, Well, it is a plus and in turn requires in some way that the Angostura Fire Department, headed by Humberto Romo Valenzuela, forms a team specialized in this area, because Angostura is a coastal municipality with many canals. In addition to the fact that you will have to manage tirelessly to have the necessary tools.