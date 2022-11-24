“Rheumatology offers innumerable possibilities for young people and many research ideas. During the pandemic, Sir was the first scientific society that made a telemedicine platform available to all its members, this allowed us to be among the first interlocutors of the Ministry of Health, Agenas and the Regions for digital medicine ”. This was underlined by Roberto Gerli, president of the Italian Society of Rheumatology. There are 150 “rheumatic diseases – Gerli continues – extremely varied and different from each other, from mild to very serious which, if not treated quickly, lead to death. Ankylosing spondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis are the most frequent”. affecting many organs “hence the need for the rheumatologist to interact with cardiologists, pulmonologists, dermatologists, ophthalmologists in order to arrive at a specific diagnosis in the most precise way possible to face an ad hoc therapeutic plan” he concludes.