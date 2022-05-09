CDMX.-. This Sunday, May 8, the third richest man in Mexico, Ricardo Salinas Pliegotrue to his custom, was very active on his Twitter account “@RicardoBSalinas”, where among other topics spoke about the defeat of Mazatlán FC against Puebla in the playoff of the Liga Mx.

Let us remember that the businessman born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, is the founder of Grupo Salinas, a consortium that in turn owns the team that currently plays at home in the Sinaloa port of the same name.

It was in the social network of the blue bird where Salinas Pliego threatened to ask to the footballers of the purple team shoot 20 penalties each before finishing their trainingWell, they were only a few maximum penalties away from qualifying for the Mexican soccer league.

The billionaire also took advantage of the space to congratulate the “Fringe”, who won using the venue at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. At the same time, he showed his support for the team led by Argentine Nicolás Larcamón and wished the best for the quarterfinal game against Fernando Ortíz’s América.

Salinas Pliego did not miss the opportunity to launch a light insult to Emilio Azcárraga’s club calling them “eagles”, a name used as a mockery of “Eagles”.

“Great game, congratulations to the 2 teams and from tomorrow my gunners are going to shoot me 20 penalties before leaving each training session! Very good @ClubPueblaMX, now for the eagles !!!!”, he published.

gift money

Also this Sunday, the owner of Banco Azteca showed his humanitarian side and gave away 70 thousand Mexican pesos (about US$3,458 based on current exchange rates) to Twitter handle @Adr1Montiel.

The money, which can only be used in Elektra, owned by Salinas Pliego, will be delivered for the young man’s participation in a dynamic called by the department store and disseminated by the businessman on his social networks.

“@ElektraMx has already announced its three children’s day winners. This is mine: Adrián Montiel Rojas takes a $70k #ElektraVale so he can buy whatever he wants, I pay!”, he posted.