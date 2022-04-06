Sony today announced the official launch on the television market 4K HDR X80K 2022. The new entry-level series is available in various sizes and it can already be purchased from authorized dealers.

The X80K models allow you to appreciate 4K in all its spectacularityreproducing details and textures with extreme realism thanks to the exclusive processor 4K HDR X1 Of Sony. Even images shot in 2K and HD come close to 4K quality thanks to the technology 4K X-Reality PROwhich leverages a unique 4K database.

Audio side, the addition of the speaker X-Balanced Speakerperfect to complement the sound quality and slim design of your TV, increase the clarity of movies and music.

A series of classy features for the X80K

The series X80K is equipped with Google TV, the platform that offers a perfectly organized catalog of over 700,000 movies, series, live programs and content from apps and subscriptions. Finding what you want to watch is very easy thanks to personalized recommendations and the ability to add content to a Watchlist, which can also be edited from your phone or laptop thanks to Google Search.

Another novelty coming this year is the newly developed BRAVIA CAM, which recognizes exactly where viewers are seated in the room to optimize picture and sound accordingly. Plus, with features like gesture controls and video chat, it promises new fun experiences.

The growing demand for ever larger TV screens carries with it the risk of an increase in energy and resource consumption. However, Sony’s commitment to sustainability extends across the board, from the development process to the viewing experience. With its environmental program Road to Zero, Sony aims to zero its ecological footprint across the entire lifecycle of the company’s products and operations by 2050 to help build a sustainable society. In view of these objectives, the 2022 TV range is made with a high SORPLAS contenta special recycled plastic developed by Sony. Thanks to the use of SORPLAS, Sony has managed to increase the share of recycled materials without sacrificing product design and lifespan and reduced the overall virgin plastic content by as much as 60%, the equivalent of approximately 140 million compact discs. Finally, thanks to the ability to detect the absence of spectators in front of the TV, the device BRAVIA CAM Sony dims the brightness of the screen to save energy.

In Europe it is already possible to buy the television series Sony X80K.