After the arrival of Ochoa from Mexico to replace Sepe in goal, Salernintana continues to work as a protagonist on the transfer market. Sporting director Morgan De Sanctis is trying the coup: Pape Matar Sarr, midfielder born in 2002 who in Qatar played two games with Senegal as a substitute but this season has never yet taken the field in Conte’s Tottenham (only two games with the second team).

COMPETITION – In recent days the manager of Salernitana has initiated contacts to try to bring another international profile to the grenade: it must be said that the operation is not easy, above all due to competition from other clubs; on Sarr there are also Seville and other foreign companies and the risk is that an auction at high costs will be triggered. Complicated operation but De Sanctis does not give up, after Ochoa he wants to bring in another player from the World Cup: Salernitana is trying for Sarr.