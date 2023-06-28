Just in time for the holiday season, the railway and transport unions are threatening a permanent strike. The railway salaries are not that bad.

The train, here in Cologne, will soon be at a standstill again. Image: Imago

fis she still eating or is she on strike again? It’s easy to lose track of all the collective bargaining rounds, nights of negotiation and template-like statements over the past four months. In the middle of last week, the railway and transport union (EVG) announced that the sixth round of negotiations with Deutsche Bahn had also failed.

Anna Sophie Kuehne Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Deutsche Bahn’s offer doesn’t sound bad at first: At the end of May, they had brought a wage increase of eight percent in the upper wage groups and ten percent in the middle wage groups into play, and according to the company, the offer also included a “high fixed amount”, 2850 euros to compensate for inflation and “further costly structural improvements to increase employer attractiveness.”