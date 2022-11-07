The question and answer between the mayor and undersecretary Sgarbi on the future of San Siro continues. The mayor of Milan at the Sport Industry Talk: “The program of the municipal administration is clear”

The question and answer between Sala and Sgarbi continues. Host of the fourth edition of “Sport Industry Talk”, organized by RCS Academy Business School and Corriere della Sera, the mayor of Milan spoke about the situation of San Siro clearing the field of doubts: “The intention and program of the administration it’s clear. We are doing what the law tells us to do, which is not to give volumetric rights to teams that the law does not grant. We have also started a public debate which ends on the 19th and I hope that the junta will express itself favorably on the new San Siro. The teams will then have to draw up an executive project that they will not do without the yes of the junta. I love San Siro and I tried to convince the clubs to restructure it, but if this path were chosen, Inter and Milan would have to play away from home for too long waiting for the works. If there was a serious proposal I would listen to it. But we are not among those who want to stop this project. Some other yes (reference to Sgarbi, ed) “. See also Vuelta a España 2022: Miguel 'Supermán' López's impressive time

MILAN-CORTINA – The mayor of Milan also spoke about the Winter Olympics: “The situation is not as delicate as before the Expo – he recalled – because the Olympics adapt to the local reality. This Milan-Cortina formula makes the route easier because it takes advantage of the existing systems and leaves us no heavy commitments. The choice of Milan-Cortina was born in a particular situation: I met Bach in Lima, after Rome had given up on the Olympics. I asked him why not to bring an Olympics to Milan and from then on a dialogue began in which he was struck by my determination that also came out in discussions with the 5 Star government. Initially with us there was also Turin that at the most beautiful it called out wanting to run alone and so that synergy with Cortina and Zaia was born. The result is a fantastic thing that brings together two fantastic realities at an international level, which are not forced to upset their territories. Now in 48 hours we hope to resolve the issue of the ad. At the plant level we are not late ”. See also Pioli: "We are a perfect assembly line. Leao's goal? A liberation"

Malagò – The number one of Coni Malagò also spoke to Corriere della Sera: “We knew that the Milan-Cortina candidacy could not go ahead if we had not had the guarantees of the Government, and the Government had stopped Rome’s candidacy … saved Giorgetti who found the right technical alchemy. The Northern League towing regions together with his passion for sport have been fundamental. In the meantime, the world has changed and 4 governments have changed, 2 years of Covid have passed, there is war and there is the right person at the right time at the helm of the Ministry of Sport (Abodi, ed). Now it is necessary to appoint the CEO, but the Government must also support the causes of any problems of the committee through a dynamic legislation that makes it possible not to waste two and a half years to have an authorization to build a structure “.

