Iberian feast

All of motoring Spain is celebrating the fantastic triumph by Carlos Sainzwhich has won its share in Saudi Arabia fourth career victory in the Dakar rally-raid, triumphing in the toughest car marathon on the planet at the age of 61. However, the feat of the Madrid champion, which gave Audi a historic success, was also applauded outside the borders of the kingdom of Spain and not only by motorsport champions.

Among the first to compliment the Matador via social media was Real Madrid club, always supported with passion by the entire Sainz family. “Congratulations on your fourth Dakar – the blancos club wrote on Twitter/X – It is a source of pride for our club that a Madridista like you, an honorary member of Real Madrid, continues to make history and increase its legend. You are one of the greatest champions, congratulations”.

Enjoy your heart in Dakar, @CSainz_oficial! It is a pride for our club that a Madridista like you, honorary member of Real Madrid, is learning about his history and learning about him. You are one of the greatest champions. ¡Happiness! — Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) January 19, 2024

A fantastic 4th Dakar win for my friend and old teammate Carlos Sainz! 🤯 61 and still showing the world what you are capable of – Incredible! 💪🤩 pic.twitter.com/yrg82l4Bdu — Petter Solberg (@Petter_Solberg) January 19, 2024

Fotre, Felicidades to Pope Sainz. With this age and being so competitive and winning the Dakar is very special.

Much health 👍👍 — Heinz Harald Frentzen (@frentzen_hh) January 19, 2024

How many messages on social media

A message from a friend like could not be missing Fernando Alonsowho defined Carlos Sainz on Instagram “the best”. Messages then arrived from the Iberian's direct rivals in the Dakar, such as Giniel de Villiersand also by those who have hung up their helmets for some time, such as the former German Formula 1 driver Heinz-Harald Frentzen.

Without forgetting the homage of old friends-rivals such as Petter Solberg or of established managers like the American Zak Brownwho as boss of McLaren had Sainz's son, Carlos Jr., under him during his F1 experience in the Woking team, before his transfer to the Ferrari court.