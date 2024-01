Friday, January 19, 2024, 09:47



| Updated 10:02 a.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Carlos Sainz has successfully completed the last 175 kilometers that have taken him to the finish line of the Dakar 2024 in Yanbú. The 61-year-old driver from Madrid has won the legendary rally for the fourth time, in which he has made 17 participations and 42 victories…