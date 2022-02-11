His 2021 has gone beyond everyone’s wildest expectations, albeit Carlos Sainz He is keen to reiterate that he does not feel like an ‘outsider’ compared to the big names in Formula 1, on the contrary. Now the Spanish driver, who in his first year with Ferrari managed to end the season with more points than his teammate Charles Leclerc, wants to confirm himself. Not only at the top of the Circus, waiting to understand what the balance of power will be in the ‘new’ Formula 1 designed by the recent changes in the technical regulations, but also in Ferrari. The contract in fact, the Madrid # 55 will expire at the end of 2022. A question to be resolved, although the results brought by Sainz to the Maranello cause should make the extension obvious.

Alongside the 27-year-old Spaniard is Leclerc, who has an armored agreement until 2024 and is the reference point, at least in terms of economic investments, for the redhead; behind Sainz instead pushes Mick Schumacher, son of art who will have to demonstrate this year in Haas that he can emerge from the complicated center-back group battles. Realistically, however, no one should undermine the Spaniard in the battle to occupy the second seat of the red car. Interviewed by Corriere della Serathe person concerned has made it clear that he is also ready immediately a sit at a table with the leaders of the Cavallino.

“As Binotto said, we are both satisfied – explained Sainz, who has been praised several times during last season by the Maranello team principal for his performance – we intend to continue together and this winter is an opportunity to find an agreement. We are trying. Becoming world champion with Ferrari is my highest ambition. I would like to renew as soon as possibleAnd”. The hypotheses leaked in recent weeks assumed a two-year extension for the Iberian, which in this way would expire in 2024, ‘equaling’ the duration of his boxing partner’s agreement.