Sailing | The mast of a Finnish solo sailor broke in the Indian Ocean

Ari Känsäkoski, who is participating in the Global Solo Challenge, has run into trouble far from dry land.

Finn solo sailor Ari Känsäkoski had a hard time on friday.

Känsäkoski's boat, 53, participating in the Global Solo Challenge, had its mast broken in the Indian Ocean.

“Some smaller rain front came at the neck with a big rolling wave and a wind of almost 20 knots. I took the storm sail off, but that didn't help either and the mast started pumping in big waves and broke,” Känsäkoski said in the news release.

Käsänekoski is far from dry land. From the accident site, it is more than a thousand nautical miles to Madagascar, more than 1,300 nautical miles to Cape Town and more than 3,000 nautical miles to Australia. One nautical mile corresponds to 1.852 kilometers.

According to the release, Känsäkoski was not injured in Turma and does not have an acute emergency. He has been able to lift and secure the broken mast safely on the deck of the boat.

Over the next few days, Känsäkoski plans to build an emergency breakwater that will allow the boat to still sail. He also plans to plan a route to the safe harbor together with his team working in the countries.

The organizers of the Global Solo Challenge competition and the local sea rescue authorities are also monitoring the situation.

Global The Solo Challenge started in October from A Coruna, Spain. Käsänekoski's goal was to sail around the world in 130–150 days.

He sails a single-masted Class 40 boat called Fuji, which is 12.19 meters long and 4.30 meters wide. The boat's draft is 3 meters.