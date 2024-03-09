The security forces, in an operation coordinated by the Spanish Civil Guard, seized a sailboat from Brazil with about 900 kilograms of cocaine In waters near the south of Senegal (northwest Africa), when it was supposedly sailing towards Europe, its three crew members were detained.

The one baptized as operation 'foundling' was carried out within the framework of the international project GDIN (Global Drug Intelligence Network), led by the Spanish armed institute, in which eight other countries participate, in addition to Spain, and whose objective is to fight against drug trafficking, especially cocaine trafficking. .

As sources close to the investigation informed EFE, the French Navy boarded the 'Princesa María Eleva' sailboat on the afternoon of last Monday, March 4, when it was sailing 500 nautical miles off the southern coast of Senegal, supposedly heading to the territory European.

Over there They seized 891 kilos of cocaine and arrested its three crew members: two Brazilians and a Moroccan. Investigators do not rule out making new arrests in the coming days.

It was precisely from Brazil where the boat departed and whose Federal Police alerted the GDIN investigators, since a Brazilian agent, specialized in drug trafficking and assigned to the project, learned that the sailboat I wanted to cross the Atlantic Ocean loaded with narcotics.

Once the sailboat approached the south of the Senegalese coast, as it was still very far from the Spanish Canary Islands (Atlantic, off the coast of Morocco), the Civil Guard requested support from the French Navy to complete the operation, in which also collaborated with the US anti-drug agency (DEA).

The same sources indicated that, although they do not know if this was the case with this vessel, it was intercepted in time.

It is increasingly common that part of the drug shipments that travel by sea from the other side of the Atlantic, make a first stop in Senegal, they added.

Its ports function as a logistics base, where they unload part of the merchandise so as not to lose it all if they are located and detained on their way to Europe.

This is just one of the several investigations that the GDIN has underway in the framework of the fight against international drug trafficking, say the sources consulted.

These are “supertop” operations that speak of the good functioning of a recently created project that began working in person last February at the headquarters, in Madrid, of the Anti-Drug Criminal Intelligence Center (CICA).

Under the objective of dismantling the entire structure of drug trafficking networks, from the production of narcotics to money laundering, the GDIN brings together police specialists from Spain, Portugal, Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Panama and Dubai.

