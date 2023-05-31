Lieutenant General, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, inaugurated the Civil Defense Readiness Room at the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai, which is based on concepts and programs of artificial intelligence, to be the first of its kind.

The opening ceremony was attended by Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, Director General of Dubai Civil Defense, and a number of Ministry of Interior officers.

His Highness was briefed on the system of smart proactive systems organized by the Civil Defense Readiness Chamber, to ensure the investment of the latest technologies and artificial intelligence programs, and to employ them in the development of work in an institutional manner, and to enhance readiness and readiness in innovative ways based on scientific analysis and advanced science in facing challenges resulting from fires, and proactive methods of prevention. Of which.

His Highness also listened to an explanation from the Chamber’s officials about these systems and their vital role in developing services, raising the levels and capabilities of civil defense personnel, and providing awareness programs with proactive and preventive concepts, which are among the first programs of their kind in the world in the field of firefighting.

Regarding the Civil Defense Readiness Room, the Director of the Civil Defense Readiness Project in Dubai, Captain Issa Al Mutawa, explained that the systems used came after thorough studies and international accreditation from international civil defense institutions, including the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), which praised this optimal employment of artificial intelligence programs.

He said: “Through these programs, we have worked to develop heat maps of accident locations, provide accurate data, study human actions and behaviors that lead to fires, and link them to different nationalities, cultures, and occasions, so that accurate data and data are collected in the Civil Defense Readiness Room, where they are used.” In building proactive plans, distributing centers, building capabilities, and drawing educational programs in all languages ​​provided by specialized programs, by harnessing artificial intelligence technology through (avatar) in the Civil Defense Elements Authority, so that our messages reach millions with the click of a button.

He added that we are now able to provide heat maps with accurate data on accidents, the causes that lead to them and ways to combat them proactively, and to predict the possibility of fire accidents based on a database of previous accidents.

He pointed out that the program system contains high-level technical capabilities in communication, including contributing to identifying the causes of fire for each region, and then sending awareness materials in the form of short text messages to residents in those areas, to identify the most likely causes of fire, and how to avoid them, in a way that prevents without accidents.