Tomomi Kobayashicharacter designer for several episodes of Sagaamong which they stand out SaGa Frontier And SaGa Frontier 2published a post on his blog where he mentioned the release of a new version of SaGa Frontier 2 in 2024and then modify it and delete this information.

Before the edit, the post read: “Oh! It is true! It looks like SaGa Frontier 2 will be released (maybe?) next year!!! My illustrations are in the game! I hope you can look forward to it!!!”

The post itself is about the Romancing SaGa Orchestra Festival 2023, which took place in Tokyo and Fukuoka on October 15 and 22 respectively, and will return to Osaka on November 19. SQUARE ENIX has already published SaGa Frontier Remastered on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices in 2021, and it therefore seems plausible that the next chapter will arrive during the next year.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu