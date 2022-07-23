Another elephant died at the Zurich Zoo from the herpes virus, the third victim since last June. Losing her life was Ruwani, a five-year-old elephant who did not survive after contracting elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV), a type of herpesvirus that can cause a highly fatal bleeding disease if transmitted to young Asian elephants. .

His death follows that of Omysha, an eight-year-old female who died on July 11, and Umesh, a two-year-old male, who disappeared at the end of June. Ruwani had been given antiviral drugs to protect her and she showed no signs of illness until Friday.

“Losing a third elephant to this feared virus in such a short time is a tragic loss for the Zurich Zoo,” said zoo director Severin Dressen. Today is a deeply sad day. It is particularly frustrating to be powerless against the virus, despite the best veterinary care at the University Animal Hospital. ‘

Together with his mother Farha and grandmother Ceyla-Himali, Ruwani formed one of the two elephant herds at the Zurich Zoo. Umesh and Omysha formed the other pack, along with their mother Indi and sister Chandra. The zoo also has a male elephant called Thai.

Young elephants between the ages of two and eight are particularly susceptible to the herpes virus as the protection provided by the mother’s antibodies decreases and their own immune systems may not have formed their own antibodies. The zoo claims there is a low risk of disease for the remaining elephants, not least because Farha at 17 is the youngest. In any case, all animals will continue to be monitored.



