The actions of the last chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR, Ruslan Khasbulatov, led to the fact that the confrontation with the first president of Russia, Boris Yeltsin, turned out to be unsuccessful. This opinion was expressed by the former vice-president of the Russian Federation Alexander Rutskoi in a conversation with Izvestia on Tuesday, January 3.

“What happened in 1993, we failed this topic thanks to him,” the politician said.

He also noted that after his release from imprisonment in Lefortovo, Khasbulatov began to actively “water” his former ally in his interviews. In turn, Rutskoi threatened him with the publication of interrogation protocols, copies of which he kept at his place.

The former vice-president preferred to refrain from a more detailed commentary, explaining his decision by the principle “they say good things about the dead or nothing.”

The day before, former State Duma deputy Vladimir Isakov gave an ambiguous assessment of Khasbulatov’s activities. Despite the fact that relations between former opponents improved after the chairman of the Supreme Council was released from prison, Isakov noted Khasbulatov’s desire to mask his mistakes, and also pointed to his responsibility for the negative developments in Chechnya.

Meanwhile, the historian Yevgeny Spitsyn, in an interview with Izvestiya, called Khasbulatov an active participant in the collapse of the USSR, since it was he who called on the deputies to vote for the Belovezhskaya agreements, and also became one of the main organizers of the conflict with Yeltsin.

Ruslan Khasbulatov died at the age of 80 earlier on Tuesday. It became known that the last chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR died at his dacha in the Moscow region.

Khasbulatov’s funeral will take place tomorrow, January 5, in his ancestral village of Tolstoy-Yurt.

Khasbulatov became Chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the Russian Federation on October 19, 1991. He was one of the key figures in the confrontation between the first Russian President Boris Yeltsin and the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR in 1993. The defeat of the supporters of the Supreme Council actually marked the end of Khasbulatov’s active political career.