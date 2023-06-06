Lawyer Kuderko: a fence in the country can be fined if it interferes with neighbors

For a fence in the country, which is located on foreign land or interferes with neighbors, they can be fined. Lawyer Elena Kuderko warned the Russians about possible punishments for these structures in the suburban area, writes Prime.

The expert clarified that the fence itself does not belong to capital construction projects, is not registered in the property register, and it is not necessary to obtain permission for its construction. However, its presence determines the boundaries of the purchased plot – in order to avoid punishment, it is necessary that the fence match the cadastral registration data. “Neighbourly disputes, as a rule, flare up at the moment when it becomes reliably known that the fence reduces the boundaries of the neighboring site,” Kuderko explained. The fine in such cases will be 1.5 percent of the cadastral value of the seized land, the specialist said.

The basis for the fine, according to the lawyer, is at risk of becoming the appearance of the fence. The structure may be too high or too low, piled onto a neighboring lot, or made of mesh, which the neighbors feel may infringe on their privacy.

As Kuderko noted, there are no strict regulations in these matters. The set of rules for planning and development (SP 53.13330.2019) implies that the height of the fence must be at least 1.2 meters, but not more than 1.8 meters. If the fence has wooden elements, then it should be located at least 8 meters from a residential building with wooden floors and 15 meters from a completely wooden house. In addition, near a wooden house, the fence must be completely made of non-combustible material.

In addition, a non-profit gardening partnership may have its own rules for decorating fences – they are priority and mandatory, and they can only be challenged through the courts.

Earlier, summer residents were warned about fines for improper handling of organic fertilizers and manure. For improper storage, processing, transportation and sale of organic fertilizer, officials will be fined 30-40 thousand rubles, and the company – 250-350 thousand. For repeated violations, fines can increase up to 450 thousand rubles.