The Russian protest movement 'Put' Dumoi', which mainly consists of concerned wives and mothers of soldiers, is becoming increasingly louder in Russia. The women demand that their loved ones who are still fighting at the front come home alive and that the 'partial' mobilization ends immediately.
Bob van Huët
Latest update:
12/30/23, 12:22
