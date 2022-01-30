A two-year-old girl died on Nauki Avenue in St. Petersburg. The mother accuses the nanny who was sitting with her of the murder. About this on Sunday, January 30, writes Telegram-channel “Mash on the Moika”.

According to preliminary data, a 34-year-old woman, due to health problems, in 2021 gave her daughter to the guardianship of an outside woman and paid her 700 rubles a day for this. The child was with the nurse constantly for eight months.

It is specified that the last time the mother saw the girl on December 4. On January 30, the nanny called her and said that the child was not breathing. The woman came to the nurse’s apartment and saw that her daughter was badly beaten, reports Mash. What exactly happened in the apartment is not explained.

Nanny was detained by the police. She turned out to be a 34-year-old native of Kyrgyzstan.

On January 21, it became known that a resident of St. Petersburg found her two-month-old daughter dead in her apartment. The woman wanted to feed the girl, but noticed that the child was not breathing.