Left behind by his own men, nursed back to health by the enemy: Search dog Max switched sides in the Ukraine war.

Kyiv – In real life, heroes don’t wear capes or have superpowers – they walk on four legs. The Belgian shepherd Max is extremely well trained. in the War between Ukraine and Russia he was supposed to support a Russian special unit in its attack in the Mykolayiv Oblast region in southern Ukraine.

However, the Ukrainian fighters repelled the opponents. The Russian soldiers had to withdraw. Dog Max left the men injured. Ironically, the men whom the four-legged friend had previously faced as an enemy saved him.

Left on the battlefield: Shepherd Max is rescued by Ukrainian family

After being left behind, the poor dog wandered the streets. A family took care of him. “We are grateful to the family for taking in Max and handing him over to us,” the guard wrote in a Facebook post. Because the family could have gotten good money for the purebred Belgian Shepherd Dog. Meanwhile, many families are fleeing the war zone. The good Aiderbichl in Austria has taken in a Ukrainian family with 35 dogs and eight cats.

The collar Max was wearing immediately caught the eye of the Ukrainian soldiers. It identified him as a search dog for a Russian special unit. Could he also use his skills for the Ukrainian troops? They nursed the German shepherd back to full health. Lo and behold: Max is now on the side of the Ukrainian fighters. “As of now, the Mykolaiv National Guard has a trophy dog ​​nicknamed “Max”,” writes the combat unit on Facebook, sharing photos of the dog.

Russian search dog Max is now fighting for Ukraine

The handler Max was assigned to estimates the dog to be about three years old. “He knows all the basic commands. So far he understands the orders only in the language of the occupiers, but classes in Ukrainian have already started,” the man wrote on Facebook. The soldiers jokingly told the Ukrainian medium “Euromaidan Press” that Max now understands Ukrainian so well that he can easily communicate with the Ukrainian mine detector dog Patron. Patron is also a hero in Ukraine. The bomb-sniffing dog saves lives in Ukraine every day.

“From now on, Max will serve on the right side, protecting Ukraine and nibbling on Russians,” said another soldier named Dmitry.

Meanwhile, the flow of Ukraine refugees does not stop. Also in Baden-Wuerttemberg people from Ukraine arrive every day. They often have their pets with them. Municipalities should also help to care for and house the animals from Ukraine.