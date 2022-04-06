Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the historic leader of the ultra-nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), died on Wednesday at the age of 75. after “a long and painful illness”, as reported in his Telegram account by the president of the Russian Duma (Lower House of Parliament), Viacheslav Volodin.

“For all of us it is an irreparable loss. May his luminous memory remain forever in our hearts,” said the head of the Russian legislative body.

Volodin called Zhirinovski a “brilliant and talented politician”.

“A man who deeply understood how the world works and predicted many things. He was the leader of the LPDR faction in the Russian Duma. He was always at the center of events,” said the Russian parliamentarian, noting that the best assessment of his work was “the invariable support of the voters.”

Zhirinovski was hospitalized in early February with coronavirus and his condition was described as seriouswith a double pneumonia that compromised between 50 and 75% of the lungs.

The controversial politician, famous for scandals in which he was involved, such as beating a woman and a priest in Parliament, would have been vaccinated eight times against covid-19.

During his convalescence, the media reported his presumed death twice, which was denied by the Russian authorities, including Volodin.

