Several hundred Russian soldiers were evacuated from Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear facility after suffering from “acute radiation sickness” and are being treated in Belarus, according to Ukrainian agency reports.

The Pentagon has previously confirmed that Russian forces have begun withdrawing from the defunct facilities, which were taken over on the first day of the invasion, following a pledge from the Kremlin to scale back its offensive.

+ Ukrainian nuclear state fails to monitor radiation levels in Chernobyl

But an official at the Public Council of Ukraine’s State Agency for the management of the Exclusion Zone said the soldiers fled “irradiated” and were taken by bus to a medical center in Gomel, Belarus, the Mirror reported. “Another group of irradiated fighters who took over the Chernobyl zone were taken to the Belarusian Radiation Medicine Center in Gomel today,” Yaroslav Yemelianenko wrote on Facebook.

“You dug trenches in the Red Forest? Now live the rest of your short life with it. There are rules for dealing with this area. They are mandatory because radiation is physical – it works regardless of shoulder status or position,” he wrote. “With minimal intelligence in command or soldiers, these consequences could have been avoided,” added Yemelianenko.

News of the disease came shortly after Ukrainian authorities claimed that Russian troops “looted and destroyed” a specialized laboratory containing “highly active” radioactive samples from the decommissioned nuclear power plant. The Ukrainian agency said it hoped Russian troops would “harm themselves and not the civilized world”.

President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of using the exclusion zone around Chernobyl to prepare new attacks. A US official said this week that Russian troops were “moving away from the Chernobyl facility and moving to Belarus. Chernobyl is (an) area where they are starting to reposition some of their troops – leaving, leaving the Chernobyl facility and moving to Belarus. “We think they are leaving. I can’t say they’re all gone,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the head of Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear company said on Thursday that the UN nuclear watchdog will set up online monitoring missions for the Russian-occupied Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia plants.

Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin said the International Atomic Energy Agency must use its influence to ensure that Russian nuclear authorities do not interfere with the operation of nuclear plants occupied by Russian forces.

