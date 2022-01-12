Clients of Russian banks are increasingly faced with an advanced fraud scheme using voice robots. I warned about this in a conversation with “Evening Moscow” Vladimir Vasenin, Head of the Directorate for IiOS of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

According to a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the victim first receives a phone call from a bank robotic assistant invented by a fraudster.

It reports suspicious transactions with your personal account. Further, in tone mode, they ask to confirm the operations Vladimir VaseninHead of the Directorate-General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

In case of refusal, a connection is made with an alleged security officer of a credit institution, a representative of the security department explained the deception, who, during the conversation, is trying to obtain the subscriber’s data.

As the newspaper writes, recently a 32-year-old girl became a victim of this scheme, who fulfilled all the requirements of the fraudsters, including taking a loan in the amount of more than two million rubles.

2 million rubles took a loan from a 32-year-old girl who fulfilled all the requirements of the scammers

The police are now looking for suspects.

Increase in cases of fraud

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation, in January-November 2021, 281.9 thousand cases of fraud were registered in Russia (Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). This is 6.5 percent more than in the same period in 2020. At the same time, the number of fraudulent actions in the total mass, which were committed with the help of information technologies, increased by 13.7 percent.

281.9 thousand cases of fraud were registered in January-November 2021 in Russia

At the same time, the growth rate of crimes with the use of information and telecommunication technologies has slowed down. In 2021, more than 85 thousand criminals were identified who committed remote theft, which is 50 percent more than in 2020.

Danger of disclosing personal data by phone number

According to Igor Fitz, an analyst at the Jet CSIRT information security monitoring and response center, Jet Infosystems, attackers can get almost any personal information knowing the mobile number. For example, last name and first name, place of residence, access to a bank account, photographs.

This is due to the fact that Russians bind a phone number to many applications, and most services ignore the protection of customers’ personal data.

The expert advised not to publish personal information on the Internet, as this endangers not only the author of the post, but also his relatives.