The imprisoned Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalni, described this Monday in an article in the magazine “Time” to the president of Russia, Vladimir Putinas a “crazy evil” with nuclear weapons and the right of veto in the UN Security Council.

(Read: Russian opponent Alexei Navalni was sentenced to another nine years in prison)

“World leaders hypocritically talked for years about pragmatism and the advantages of international trade. Thus, they positioned themselves to benefit from Russian oil and gas, while Putin’s grip on power was getting stronger,” Navalni says in the article.

(You are interested in: Russia places opponent Navalni on its list of ‘terrorists and extremists’)

Now, he added, “the question before us, how to stop an evil madman with an Army, nuclear weapons and a member of the UN Security Council, still needs to be answered. And it is we who must do it.”

Putin “has once again reminded us that the path that begins with ‘a little electoral fraud‘ always ends in a dictatorship. And dictatorships always lead to war. It’s a lesson we shouldn’t have forgotten,” he said.

Navalni, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence, recalled that “between sanctions and military and economic aid, this war will cost hundreds of times more than those lucrative contracts, whose signature used to be bathed in champagne.”

If someone destroys the independent press, organizes political assassinations and clings to his imperialist delusions, then he is a madman capable of causing a bloodbath.

“Putin has reminded us all of the duck test: if something looks like a duck, swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it’s probably a duck,” he said.

“You should not have welcomed him with open arms in international forums. Right now, Putin is teaching the lesson of how to nullify the economic gains achieved by a country for 20 years”, he indicates about the sharp contraction due to Western sanctions for the Russian military intervention in Ukraine.

Putin, who launched the so-called Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, was included by “Time” in the list of 100 most influential personalities in the world in 2022.

The list also includes the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, and the Russian journalist Dmitri Muratov, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2021.

Poisoned in August 2020 with a Russian-made chemical weapon (Novichok), Navalni, who accuses the Russian secret services of the assassination attempt, which would follow the orders of the Kremlin, returned to his country in January 2021 after several months of convalescence. in Germany.

Within two weeks he was arrested, imprisoned and sentenced to two and a half years in prison, and since then the West has insistently demanded his release.

EFE

More world news

– Who is the French minister who was accused of rape?

– There was an assassination attempt on Putin, says Ukrainian intelligence

– Joe Biden invokes Cold War law over baby milk shortage