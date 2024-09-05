In Rybinsk, the number of victims in the accident involving deputy Stepanova’s car has increased

In Rybinsk, the number of victims in the accident involving the car of Yaroslavl Regional Duma deputy Marina Stepanova has increased.

According to information from the regional Ministry of Health, 10 people were taken to hospital after the accident, including the deputy. Seven of them, including the drivers of both vehicles, were hospitalized.

It was previously reported that doctors assessed the patients’ condition as moderate.

The accident occurred on Thursday morning, September 5, at the corner of Karyakinskaya and Lunacharskogo streets. It is known in advance that 49-year-old Stepanova, driving a Chinese-made jeep “Tank-500” (TANK), did not give way to a PAZ bus when leaving the city, which resulted in a collision.

Photo: “Auto News Rybinsk» on VKontakte

The State Traffic Safety Inspectorate confirmed that the deputy was the culprit of the accident

The traffic police said that, according to preliminary data, the culprit of the accident was the driver of the jeep. Stepanova did not let the bus pass, which was moving along the main road. Later, a video of the moment of the accident appeared on the Internet. Street cameras recorded the exact time of the collision – 07:31.

The video shows Stepanova approaching the intersection at high speed. Visually, the speed of the foreign car significantly exceeds the speed of the bus. At the same time, the driver of the jeep begins to brake too late, when there are only a few seconds left before the collision. In the Shot Telegram channel notedthat the car of the culprit of the accident was moving at a speed of about 70 kilometers per hour.

Stepanova has over 20 fines for speeding

According to the Telegram channel Mash, the deputy chairman of the Yaroslavl Regional Duma Committee on Education, Culture, Tourism, Sports and Youth Affairs are listed about 23 fines for speeding. Their total amount is more than 20 thousand rubles.

In United Russia commented what happened. The secretary of the regional branch, Yevgeny Churkin, confirmed the information, noting that Stepanova is ready to provide all necessary assistance to those injured in the accident due to her fault.

We spoke with Marina Vladimirovna. She will provide comprehensive support and assistance to those injured in the accident. Evgeniy ChurkinSecretary of the regional branch of United Russia

The Rybinsk Interdistrict Prosecutor’s Office and the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia have launched an investigation into the incident. The IC emphasizedthat forensic experts from the investigative department have arrived at the scene of the accident to establish the details of the incident. All necessary verification activities are being carried out at the scene.