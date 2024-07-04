A man who abused a stranger near a garage was arrested in the Urals

A 35-year-old local resident has been arrested in the Sverdlovsk region for harassing an unknown girl. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the senior assistant to the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the region, Alexander Shulga.

According to him, on the night of July 9, the accused violated the victim in a deserted place in Severouralsk. He used physical violence against her and threatened to kill her. After committing the crime, the Russian fled. But soon, thanks to social networks, he was identified and detained, Valery Gorelykh, head of the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Sverdlovsk Region, clarified to Lenta.ru. The man attacked the victim, who was returning from visiting, near the garages, he added.

Investigators opened a case under Part 2 of Article 132 (“Other actions of a sexual nature”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The accused is currently being checked for involvement in other previously committed crimes.

Earlier it became known that in Moscow investigators opened a criminal case against a citizen of Uzbekistan for attempting to rape a local resident.