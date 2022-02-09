Andrey Travnikov, Governor of the Novosibirsk Region, has tested positive for the coronavirus. He announced a positive test for COVID-19 on his page in Facebook.

“My COVID-19 test result came in today. The result is positive, so I will work remotely for several days. I feel fine, the temperature is gone. Vaccines work! — the governor wrote on the social network.

Earlier, the governor of the Angara region, Igor Kobzev, announced the infection with the coronavirus. Prior to that, he was ill with COVID-19 in October 2020. Kobzev stressed that he had been vaccinated against coronavirus and hoped to have a mild illness.

A positive test for coronavirus was also received by the governor of the Oryol region Andrey Klychkov – before that he was ill in October 2020. The entire family of the governor, with the exception of the eldest sons, also fell ill.