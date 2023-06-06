According to the Minister of Defense, starting from June 4, the Ukrainian armed forces tried to advance on five axes with the help of two brigades, but they did not succeed, and they lost 300 soldiers.

Shoigu’s statements came after a series of mutual accusations between Russia and Ukraine about who was behind the partial collapse of the Nova Kakhovka Dam, on Tuesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry said early Tuesday that it had thwarted a major Ukrainian offensive in the Donetsk region, inflicting heavy casualties on Ukrainian forces and destroying eight Leopard tanks, as Ukrainian forces continued to fight.

“The armed forces, offensive and tactical aviation, missile and artillery forces, as well as flamethrower systems, inflicted a major defeat on the Ukrainian forces,” the ministry added on its Telegram channel.

The ministry pointed out that the Russian forces destroyed 28 tanks, including eight Leopard tanks.

Three days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that his country was ready to launch the long-awaited counter-attack to regain the territories occupied by Russia.

“We strongly believe we will succeed,” Zelensky told the Wall Street Journal.

He added, “I don’t know how long it will take. To be honest, it could go in many completely different ways. But we will do it, and we are ready.”

Kiev hopes that the counterattack will change the course of the war, which broke out with the Russian invasion of its lands 15 months ago.