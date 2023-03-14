Russian attack | Putin: Russia is fighting for its existence in Ukraine

Putin repeated his claim that the West is trying to tear Russia apart.

Russian president Vladimir Putin says that Russia is fighting for its existence in Ukraine, reports news agency Reuters.

Putin spoke to workers at a factory that manufactures military helicopters during his visit to the Republic of Buryatia in the eastern part of Russia.

“For us, this is not a geopolitical issue, but a question of the survival of the Russian state and the creation of conditions for the development of the country’s future and children,” Putin said.

Putin repeated his claim that the West is trying to tear Russia apart. He accused the West of using Ukraine as a tool to wage war against Russia.

Among other things The EU and the United States say they are helping Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s imperialist war of aggression and takeover attempts. The Russian offensive has destroyed numerous Ukrainian cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced millions to flee their homes.

When asked, Putin said that he has been worried about the country’s economy when several Western countries have imposed sanctions against it. However, according to Putin, Russia has proven itself to be stronger than anyone could have predicted.

According to Putin, the Russian economy has actually become stronger and more independent when Western companies have left the country.