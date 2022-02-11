Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin, in an interview with the BBC, called on the UK and other Western countries to force Ukraine to comply with the Minsk agreements. His words lead TASS.

“We would strongly like France, Germany, the United States, Great Britain, instead of ultimatums, to encourage Ukraine to fully comply with the Minsk agreements, especially their political part,” the diplomat stressed.

Kelin recalled that among the conditions are guarantees of a special status for Donbass, an amnesty and the organization of local elections.

The head of the diplomatic mission added that the risk of military actions in the region will remain until the implementation of the Minsk agreements, and residents will expect a constant threat of Ukraine using forceful methods to resolve differences.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Dmitry Kozak, following the results of negotiations in the Normandy format in Berlin, called the condition for progress in the Minsk negotiation process, which has not been for eight years. The representative of the Russian delegation noted that moving forward is achievable only with the unified position of all participants – Russia, Germany, Ukraine and France. He stressed that all significant issues should be resolved in the Minsk negotiation process, in the Trilateral Contact Group with the participation of Ukraine and Donbass.