Zakharova said that Russia will defend the legitimate interests of Serbia around Kosovo

Russia will help defend the legitimate interests of Serbia around the situation with the unrecognized republic of Kosovo and hopes to develop a comprehensive peaceful solution to the problem. About this in the official commentary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated official representative of the department Maria Zakharova.

“We will continue to help Belgrade defend the legitimate national interests in relation to Kosovo, based on Security Council Resolution 1244, which remains in force without any exceptions and provides a real chance to work out a balanced, fair solution to the Kosovo problem in accordance with international law,” the statement says. in the message.

Zakharova noted that major incidents between Serbs and Kosovars can now be avoided only thanks to the restraint of the Kosovo Serbs, which does not allow the situation to slide into an open confrontation.

The next aggravation in the north of Kosovo became known on December 10. In the northern part of the region, the Serbs began to build barricades after the detention of former police officer Dejan Pantic. Then police special forces from Pristina were introduced to the north of the region. On the night of Sunday, December 11, three skirmishes took place near Gazivode Lake on the way to the Brnjak checkpoint.