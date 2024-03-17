Vladimir Putin has won the presidential elections, winning his fifth mandate and with it the right to lead Russia from the Kremlin for the next six years. The head of the Kremlin won between 87% and 89% of the preferences, with the other three walk-on candidates practically annihilated. The communist Nikolai Kharitonov, in second position, stopped at 4.7%, that of Gente Nuova, Vladislav Davankov, at 3.6% and that of the Liberal Democratic Party Leonid Slutsky at 2.5%. The three days in which the consultations took place for the first time gave the desired results also in terms of participation, according to official data. Voter turnout is estimated at over 73%, compared to the 67.5% recorded in the previous presidential elections, in 2018.

Putin, in a speech on TV, mentioned Navalny's name for the first time, admitting that he had approved the exchange of the opposition leader days before he suddenly died in an Arctic prison. «A few days before Mr. Navalny died, some colleagues told me that there was an idea to exchange Mr. Navalny with some people who were in prison in Western countries. I said I agree. But unfortunately what happened, happened.”

“One day we will win”: this is the message from Navalny's widow to the Russian people after casting her vote at the Russian embassy in Berlin as part of the silent protest action of the “South against Putin”, or the call for dissent to the polls which resonated as the last will of the oppositionist Alexei Navalny, his last appeal before his death, to which many responded by silently lining up at high noon in Russia and in many parts of the world. Even in Berlin, therefore, where the image of Yulia Navalny joining the queue to vote at the Russian embassy in the German capital instead seems to scream all the strength with which her husband who died in a penal colony in the Arctic fought for years his battle against Vladimir Putin: I wrote Navalny on the ballot, Yulia told journalists, surrounded by voters in line, cheered by supporters and honored with bouquets of flowers.

Elections in Russia, Yulia Navalnaya arrives at the Russian embassy in Berlin



“It cannot be that a month before the elections, during the election campaign, Putin's main opponent, who was already in prison, was killed,” Navalnaya denounced.

This is his message to the Russian people: “Be brave, one day, very soon, we will win.” It is for Putin that he has no message, he said, however once again calling the Russian president “a murderer and a gangster” who brought his country into war.

As for military operations, the Russians are still advancing in southern Ukraine, with Kiev's troops exhausted and short of ammunition who are forced onto the defensive and now essentially dependent on drones to go on the offensive and hit the enemy. In the last 24 hours, Moscow announced the destruction of 168 attack drones launched towards Russian targets: one of these would have hit a military base in Transnistria, according to local authorities in the pro-Russian separatist region in Moldova, where many now fear it could open a new and fearsome war front.

Insights: