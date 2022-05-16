The wait for the soldiers in the steel plant besieged by the Russians is over. Fourth mass grave in Mariupol. The mayor of Kiev: «Don’t come back, the city remains a target». Ukrainian forces on the Russian border north of Kharkiv

Before the 83rd day of the war opens, glimmers of hope filter through the passages of the Azovstal. After weeks of grueling siege, partially suspended only for the evacuation of civilians, even the wounded fighters, and not only, barricaded in the steel-bunker of Mariupol, can leave. The truce agreement, patiently woven by Volodymyr Zelensky’s government in the shadow of internal controversy over the alleged abandonment of the Azov regiment, was announced by the Russian Defense Ministry: a temporary ceasefire to allow exit through the humanitarian corridors. Thus, Kiev announced the evacuation of 264 soldiers. These are 53 wounded soldiers, taken to Novoazovsk, and 211 other fighters brought to Olenivka, in the territory controlled by the pro-Russian separatists of Donetsk. The latter should be returned to areas held by Ukrainian forces as part of a prisoner exchange.

Yesterday, meanwhile, the discovery of a fourth mass grave in Mariupol was announced, while the mayor of Kiev warned: “Don’t come back, the city remains a target”. On the ground, Ukrainian forces advance to the Russian border north of Kharkiv. And the tug-of-war continues around the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO, with Erdogan barring the door: absolute no.

00.35 – Zelensky: city of Donbass main target of the invaders

«The Ukrainian armed forces are facing constant attacks in areas where Russia is still trying to advance. Severodonetsk and other cities of Donbass remain the main targets of the occupiers. We are doing everything to protect our land and our people ». This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video speech, as reported by the correspondent of Ukrinform

00.30 – General Staff of Kiev: Azovstal fighters heroes of our time

The Ukrainian army general staff said that the fighters evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol are “heroes of our time”. In a message posted on Facebook and echoed by the BBC, the army chiefs said that the determination of the Ukrainian troops forced Russia to keep about 20,000 soldiers entrenched around the city and “hindered the implementation of the plan for the rapid capture. of Zaporizhzhia “. “Forging the enemy’s central forces around Mariupol gave us the opportunity to prepare and create the defensive frontiers on which our troops are still present today and give a decent counterpoint to the aggressor,” reads the online statement. “We have had the absolutely necessary time to build reserves, regroup forces and get help from partners,” continued the military leaders online. The statement added that some fighters were trapped in the facility and said measures were underway to “rescue the defenders who remain in Azovstal territory.”

00.00 – Zelensky on Azovstal: “Ukraine needs live heroes”

“We hope to be able to save our boys”, because Ukraine “needs living heroes, and I think that any sensible person will understand these words.” This was stated by President Volodymyr, quoted by the Ukrinform agency, confirming the start of the evacuation of the military who for 82 days defended the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. The Ukrainian army and intelligence in collaboration with the Red Cross and the UN participate in the operation, added Zelensky.

