Russia to introduce mandatory labeling of beer and beer-based drinks from April 2023

Russia will introduce mandatory labeling of a number of low-alcohol drinks, including beer and beer-based products. This was announced on the official website legal information.

The document says that the mandatory identification of drinks in kegs will begin in Russia from April 1, 2023. Drinks in glass or polymer packaging will begin labeling from October 1, 2024, and drinks in other types of packaging from January 15, 2024.

On September 8, it became known that the Ministry of Health of Russia supported the initiative to put on vapes information about the dangers of their use. The labeling of vapes will also contain “frightening pictures” about the dangers on the package. The department is ready to develop appropriate sketches.