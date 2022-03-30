(Reuters) – Russia’s top negotiator in talks with Ukraine said on Wednesday that Kiev had declared its willingness to meet top Russian demands, but that Moscow’s stance on the Donbass region and annexed Crimea remained unchanged.

Vladimir Medinsky said on Russian television that Ukraine said in writing that it was willing to give up its ambition to join NATO, adopt “non-bloc” status, renounce nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction and commit to no host foreign troops or military bases on your soil.

Medinsky also said Ukraine had agreed not to conduct military exercises with foreign armies, except by agreement with state guarantors, including Russia.

“Ukraine has declared its readiness to fulfill the fundamental requirements that Russia has been insisting on in recent years. If these obligations are met, the threat of creating a NATO bridge on Ukrainian territory will be eliminated,” Medinsky said.

“This is the essence, meaning and importance of the document previously agreed at a high level by Ukraine. However, work continues, negotiations continue.”

Medinsky spoke a day after talks in Istanbul, where Russia said it would significantly reduce military operations near Kiev and the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv to build trust, a compromise that has drawn skepticism from Kiev and Western governments. .

He said Russia was not giving up on its insistence that Ukraine recognize the loss of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and the independence of the two self-proclaimed breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine that make up the Donbass region.

“I want to separately emphasize that our country’s principled position towards Crimea and Donbas remains unchanged,” Medinsky said.

This is a major point of contention for Ukraine, which says it will not compromise on its territorial integrity.

(Report by Reuters)

